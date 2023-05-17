Duluth Farmers Market Back After a Rough Winter

DULUTH, Minn. — The snow has finally melting and that calls for farmer’s markets to be out in full swing after a long and exhausting winter.

The Duluth Farmers Markets is officially back and bringing in customers.

While some crops like vegetables are still growing, the market still has plenty of different vendors and stock lined up.

From plants and flowers, to honey and jam, the sale is packed with produce.

One vendor is also an experienced beekeeper, and sells honey and other products.

Farmers at the market have seen a lot of weather ups and downs since being opened in 1911, and this past winter was definitely a tough one.

“It feels kind of like we made it through something big right, everybody survived the terrible winter of 2023, and here we are on the other side, we have good weather coming and it’s good to see customers come back, and that’s what we love about being here, as farmers we get to know customers and we get to connect with the community and then provide them good products that we grow ourselves,” said Amy Roper, Duluth Farmers Market Manager.

The Farmers Market will continue on providing all kinds of different crops and goods until October.

If your looking to shop locally the market is open every Wednesday from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. and every Saturday from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M.