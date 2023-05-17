Duluth’s A & Dubs Drive In Now Open

DULUTH, Minn. — In the restaurant department you know it’s almost summer when Duluth’s A & Dubs Drive In opens for the season.

The loyal customers didn’t disappoint Tuesday as the parking lot was packed for another season kick-off of serving home cooked meals and other treats like homemade root beer.

The business has been around since 1950. The menu is a big one but for super fans, they know what they want before even pulling up.

“We love the French fries. ‘You’ve been coming here quite a while?’ Oh yeah. ‘Tell me about that.’ Something to look forward to come when spring comes,” said customer Mary Palusky.

“‘How long have you been coming?’ My whole life. “Did you grow up in this area?’ Yeah. ‘So, when you come here what do you like to order?’ Either the bacon cheeseburger ot the pizza burger and the onion rings are to die for,” said customer Chris Madill.

The current owners who’ve been operating the drive in since 1978 say they love what they do, but they’re cutting back a little this year.

“For this season we’ve changed it up a little bit there we’re getting slower and older in our age, and we’re going to be open just Tuesday till Saturday,” said owner Sly Hantz.

The kitchen is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’ve never been A & Dubs is located in Lincoln Park on the 3100 block of West 3rd Street.