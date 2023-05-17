Essentia Health Calls MN Nurse Staffing Bill Flawed

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health is speaking out against a nurse staffing bill at the Minnesota Legislature. The Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act would establish committees to set specific staffing levels at hospitals.

The levels would include a limit on the number of patients a nurse should safely care for. The bill’s sponsors believe it will help the crisis around short staffing, retention and patient care.

Essentia says there are serious flaws with the legislation and that skilled care teams need flexibility to make in-the-moment decisions on how best to care for patients, among other concerns.

Below is Essentia’s full news release Wednesday: