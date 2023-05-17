Prep Baseball: Duluth Marshall Holds Off Hermantown for 10th Win of Year

Duluth Marshall (10-3) will next host Blake on Saturday at 4 PM.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall baseball team would start out strong against Hermantown on Wednesday, ultimately holding on for the 10 to 8 victory.

The Hilltoppers would put up five runs in their first two innings to start off the game.

Meanwhile, Hermantown (10-2) will play at Chisago Lakes on Friday.