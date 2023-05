Prep Softball: Superior Improves to 20-0 in Shutout Win Versus Proctor

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior softball team stayed unbeaten on the year on Wednesday, shutting out Proctor 11-0.

The Spartans improve to 20-0 on the season and will next play at Hudson on Friday.

Meanwhile, Proctor (15-4) will host Pine City on Friday.