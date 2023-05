Superior City FC Men Start Season with Six Straight Wins

Superior City FC will next play at Austin Villa FC on Saturday at 7 PM.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior City FC men improved to 6-0 on the year on Wednesday, defeating Minneapolis FC 6 to 1.

Arseno Hamilton, Siji Gonzalez, Mally Lumsden, David Lopez Perez, Mark Fehringer, and Matti Sysimaki would all score in the contest.

