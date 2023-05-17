Superior School District Honors Retiring Staff Members

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Wednesday the Superior School District held a Salute to Service celebration, honoring this years retiring staff members.

The district honored 13 staff members with a ceremony and awards, which recognized the outstanding work that the staff did throughout their time in the district.

A video was played at the celebration which had coworkers and friends speaking on the work of the new retirees.

The district says they are proud of these staff members and their dedication to the schools over their years.

The staff, friends, and family were welcomed to the ceremony with food, drinks and even music by the High School Orchestra.