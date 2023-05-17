With Semifinals on Horizon, Minnesota Wilderness Eye First Robertson Cup Title Since 2015

Minnesota and Oklahoma will meet for the first time this season on Friday at 4:30 PM.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness are inching closer to their first Robertson Cup title since 2015.

They head to Blaine this weekend to begin a best of three game series against the Oklahoma Warriors in the semifinals.

Minnesota hasn’t seen Oklahoma at all this season.

The Warriors play out of the South Division and they posted the best regular season record in the league.

Head Coach Brett Skinner says speed is the key in order for them to take hold of the series.

“Definitely limiting their rush chances. I think they’re going to try and get behind our D, try to stretch the neutral zone, their transition quick off of turnovers. So making sure that our defenseman and our high forwards keep them in front of them. When we shut plays down, I want to catch them in transition. So they’re trying to play fast, we’re trying to play fast. The way that I look at it, everyone’s trying to play fast. Now, maybe that’s just the standard. Whose maybe going to get the edge maybe by limiting the other team from playing the game that they want and also being able to execute our gameplan,” said Skinner.

As for the players, just the excitement of bringing back a title to Cloquet is what drives them.

“To prove that the organization is on a well base. Always up there competing for the championship and even more for us players to win something together. We put in so much effort for such a long time. It would be nice to crown it with something really sweet in the end,” said goalie Isak Posch.

“It would be unbelievable. We have such a great group of guys that work the whole year for this. Something really special we can probably do, hopefully we can do it. But, it would be awesome,” added forward Sawyer Scholl.

Puck drop between the Wilderness and Warriors is set for 4:30 PM on Friday.