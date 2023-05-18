Armed Driver Takes Authorities On Dangerous Pursuit On Hwy 61

A 32-year-old man armed with a shotgun took authorities on a wild pursuit on Highway 61 Thursday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect discharged the shotgun into the door of a family friend’s garage, which lead to the pursuit with authorities.

The driver drove back and forth in the wrong direction on the Highway 61 while authorities were trying to apprehend him.

Deputies tried to use PIT maneuvers and stop sticks to end the pursuit, but they were not successful.

Eventually, the driver was taken into custody after crashing into rocks in a gravel pit near the 7800 block of Highway 61.

The suspect was lodged in the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of second-degree assault and burglary, among other charges.

The St Louis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Duluth Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.