Boys Lacrosse: Wolfpack Take Down Rivals Hermantown/Proctor on Senior Night

The Wolfpack (7-4) will next play at Mahtomedi on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Wolfpack boys lacrosse team earned their 7th win of the year on Thursday, defeating Hermantown/Proctor 19 to 7.

The Wolfpack (7-4) will next play at Mahtomedi on Friday.

Meanwhile, Hermantown/Proctor (3-7) will host Forest Lake on Friday.