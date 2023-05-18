Coffee Conversation: Duluth Dylan Fest Returns to Northland

DULUTH / HIBBING, Minn. — In honor of Minnesota born-and-raised Novel prize winner Bob Dylan, the 2023 Duluth Dylan Festival is set to return to Duluth and Hibbing on Saturday, May 20 through Sunday, May 28.

Festival Volunteer Laura Whitney joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event + Bob Dylan’s impact.

The festival will feature a range of live music and events surrounding the week of his May 24 birthday.

Musician Marc Gartman and his crew will play Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Taproom. Gartman joined FOX21 on the morning show to play some tunes.

Bob Dylan is turning 82 this year. He was born in Duluth, MN and raised in Hibbing, MN.

The full schedule can be found here.