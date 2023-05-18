Lincoln Park Structure Fire Results In 3 People Being Displaced, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — A structure fire occurred in the early morning hours in Lincoln Park on Thursday, displacing 3 people.

The Duluth Fire Department says it happened just after 4 a.m. at 2402 West Fourth Street.

Responding agencies discovered flames were coming from the second floor of a duplex and attacked the fire.

The fire department says all residents got out of the building safely, along with one cat. 3 people were displaced by the fire.

Authorities say no one was injured and damages are estimated at $25,000.

The fire is being investigated by the Duluth Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s office.