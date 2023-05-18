Local Business In Duluth Moving To 4-Day Work Week For The Summer

DULUTH, Minn. — One business in Duluth is switching to a 4-day work week for the summer.

Swim Creative, a marketing agency is moving to this shorter work week to increase productivity, reduce burnout, and improve retention among its employees.

The CEO of the agency says it will not impact any of their clients as staff will be on call as needed on Fridays. The switch is promoting a healthy work-life balance.

“People in this industry work really hard. I always say, ‘advertising is not a job, it’s a lifestyle’ and so at the end of the day, or the end of the week. People are burned out, they’re tired. And I think just having that extra time will just really help them recharge,” said Patrice Bradley, CEO of Swim Creative.

And the employees at Swim Creative are very excited to have that extra day off.

“The opportunity will let me spend more time with my family. I spend a lot of time doing housework and laundry and by the time I’m doing that I have no time to like actually interact with my children. So I will take that extra day and take them mountain biking, and go hiking, and do everything that Duluth has to offer,” said Shawn Stigstell, Art Director at Swim Creative.

Swim Creative’s CEO says if the 4-day work week goes smoothly in the summer, they will consider making it permanent.