State Of City: Superior Mayor Jim Paine ‘Not Satisfied,’ Expects More

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Mayor Jim Paine held his State of the City address Thursday evening at the Richard I. Bong Veteran’s Historical Center.

Mayor Paine called the past year possibly the best ever for Superior, but he said he’s not satisfied.

After six years as mayor, he said the next four will be all about raising the stakes and setting the bar higher.

Mayor Paine said he’s confident in getting things done with his new team – a new finance director, assessor, fire chief and city clerk.

Some of Paine’s immediate goals include expanding affordable high-speed internet for all and building more affordable housing for all.

“We will build affordable housing in Superior. Our investments in market rate housing have proven that people want to move here and those new residents have brought new prosperity to our community. It’s time we leverage our new fiscal strength to make sure that everyone that already lives here can afford a safe and stable place to live. We’ve built our affordable housing fund to over $1 million dollars but for the next four years, all of our investments in new housing will fund affordability,” Paine said.

“Over the next four years, I attempt to set and complete an agenda that will not only surpass the work of the past six years, but will establish superior as one of Wisconsin most vibrant and successful cities,” Paine said.

Click here for a transcript of Paine’s full State of the City.