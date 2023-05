UW-Superior Softball Falls to Concordia-Wisconsin in 1st Game of NCAA Tourney

UWS now will face Luther in a elimination game on Friday. First pitch is at 2:30 PM.

OSHKOSH, Wis.- The UW-Superior softball team suffered a loss to Concordia-Wisconsin on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA DIII Tournament.

The 14th ranked Falcons would put up eight runs to shut out the Yellowjackets.

UWS now will face Luther in a elimination game on Friday. First pitch is at 2:30 PM.