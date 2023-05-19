Blue Star Museums Offer Free Admittance for Military Families

DULUTH, MINN. — Nearly a half dozen attractions in the Duluth area are part of the national Blue Star Museum program.

The program allows active duty service members and their families to visit the attractions free of charge.

The program begins tomorrow, which is Armed Forces Day and continues throughout the summer until Labor Day. In this area, the Duluth Children’s Museum, Glensheen, and the Lake Superior Zoo are all part of the Blue Star Museums.

“It is to help active military members and their families get access to these great attractions as well as it being free,” said Haley Hedstrom, DEO of the Lake Superior Zoo. “I mean, we can’t think of any better way to bring ourselves out to the community and have them access our fun attractions for free.”

Lucie Amundsen, the communications director at the DECC, knows firsthand how wonderful the Blue Star Museums are for military families.

“It’s important for us to provide these types of opportunities because it is a burden and hardship to an active military family,” Amundsen said. “When my husband was deployed way back in the early oughts’ I was thrilled to have a few places that were welcoming. They understood what we were going through and they provided free activities which when you have little kids you just really appreciate that.”

Other attractions taking part in the Blue Star Museum program in the Duluth area are the William A Irvin and the Bong Museum. In addition, many other museums and attractions throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin are also part of the program.