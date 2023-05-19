Burger Paradox Set to Open Sunday, May 21st

DULUTH, MINN. — The Burger Paradox is almost here. The new restaurant will open its doors to the public this Sunday, the 21st.

It’s been a while in the making, but Burger Paradox has been working hard to make sure it could open on time and after a few long nights everything is ready.

The paintings on the wall were completed by some staff members who have a real talent for art.

“The space is warm, it’s funky, it’s got a cool vibe,” said Burger Paradox Managing Partner, Dan Lefebvre. “We’re gonna thrown out some good food. it’s supposed to be something you can get a good meal and a good cocktail and be casual and relaxed. For those who live in the area, walk down the block and check it out.”

Burger Paradox is located at 2113 West Superior Street. The kitchen will be open late at night, until 11 pm. The food will include smash burgers, chicken wings, and other bar foods along with elevated cocktails.