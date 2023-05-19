Cedar And Stone Nordic Sauna Bringing A New Stress Relieving Experience To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A fun new stress relieving experience is coming to Duluth this summer.

Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna are creating what they say is the first ever public floating sauna in the United States. The sauna company is creating the 30-thousand-pound barge by investing in it, but also asking the public to be a part of their campaign by buying a seat ahead of time and contributing to making it happen.

The wood-fired sauna will be able to hold 10 to 12 people and you will even be able to jump off the rooftop deck into Lake Superior.

“The experience of actually being connected to water and sauna has always been there. Maybe you know someone that’s got a little sauna next to the lake. You go jump in the water. It’s one layer even more fun when you’re actually right on the water,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Justin Juntunen.

And for the Co-Founder and CEO of the business, building a floating sauna has always been a dream of his.

“For me it’s this long-standing dream sort of coming true. 12 years ago, I spent time with my wife in Finland, we hung out, we were in Finland in this little floating sauna on the Baltic. This Finnish guy rows us out and leaves us on this raft to sauna and swim, and sauna and swim and it was just magical. Now we’re doing that right here in Duluth over a decade later with our company and with so many more people that get to then use it,” said Juntunen.

The floating sauna is expected to be done by late July. It will be located in the slip between Pier B Resort and Bayfront Festival Park.