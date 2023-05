Coffee Conversation: ‘EarthKry’ Jamaican Reggae Band Performs in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — EarthKry, a reggae band from Kingston, Jamaica, stopped by Duluth to perform while on their international “Dandy Shandy Tour.”

Keyboard Player Philip Mcfarlane and Vocalist/Guitarist Aldayne Haughton stopped by the morning newscast to talk about reggae music and its impact.

The Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival 2023 is coming to Duluth Saturday, July 15 2023.