Color The Streets Art Fundraiser Happening May 25 In Duluth

The fundraiser will help the Duluth Street Art Initiative finish a mural they've been working on at Life House's new Imaginarium building.

DULUTH, Minn. — On May 25, Leadership Duluth is holding a colorful fundraiser to help a local non-profit complete a mural they’ve been working on.

It’s for the Duluth Street Art Initiative and they create large works in public places such as alleys or on the side of buildings to promote community engagement and safety.

The Color the Streets fundraiser will help complete phase 2 of the 30 by 90-foot mural on Life House’s new Imaginarium building in downtown Duluth which is set to be finished in July.

The event will feature live art demonstrations and music, as well as raffle items and a silent auction.

“I mean we have this thriving arts community, both in theater, and music, and dance and obviously visual arts. And this is I think a great way for anybody to have access to it at any time. So right if you miss a if you miss an exhibit at the museum, or you miss a you know you miss a ballet performance then it’s gone, and you can’t re-witness that. But this is always here and always accessible to everyone and I think that’s really special,” said Dennis F. Johnson, Leadership Duluth Class Member 2023.

The Color the Streets art fundraiser is taking place at Duluth Cider from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $20 to attend.