Festiversary, 10-Year Anniversary For Bent Paddle Brewing Co. On Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — Not only is Festiversary this weekend, which is Bent Paddle Brewing Company’s biggest get-together, it is also their 10-year anniversary of being in business.

The annual celebration party takes over 2 blocks surrounding the taproom full of food trucks, family friendly activities, local music, and of course beer. And new this year will be a silent disco with an emotional support chicken.

During Bent Paddle’s 10 years the brewery has crafted over 250 unique beers, supported over 6-hundred nonprofits, and won around 65 awards.

Co-Founder Laura Mullen says the block party is not only a beer festival it is a celebration of the community that has brought them this far.

“It is just fun. To us it means the start of spring, it reminds us of why we did this every year. So, we do it as our Festiversary, anniversary. So, 10 years in and it just is a really nice way to gear up for summer and see everybody out and about,” said Mullen.

Festiversary will be at Bent Paddle’s location in Lincoln Park on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.