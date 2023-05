Girls Lacrosse: Wolfpack Earn Home Win Against Owatonna

The Wolfpack (6-5) will next host Gentry Academy on Saturday at 2 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Wolfpack girls lacrosse team began a four-game homestand on Friday with a win.

Duluth would take down Owatonna by a final of 14 to 11.

The Wolfpack (6-5) will next host Gentry Academy on Saturday at 2 PM.