Godnik Speedway’s Opening Night

SUPERIOR, WISC. — Superior was filled with the roaring sounds of engines and the burning of rubber as dozens of racers took part in the opening night.

Gondik Speedway hosted its 62nd season opener tonight. There were dozens of racers excited to get back on the track and compete for a trophy tonight.

Time was taken before the national anthem to pay respects to 6 racers who passed away in the last year.

Back in the pits, the crews were working hard to get their cars up to speed for the night.

One Racer, Johnny Broker was excited to be driving with his father. “Me and my dad race together so this is like my 13th year in a modified. I’ve been doing these since I was 16. It’s pretty cool, not a lot of people get to say they do that. It’s kind of like a grunge match. You want to win the race while you are here, but whoever beats each other, you can kind of rub into each other’s faces on the way home.”