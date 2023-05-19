Prep Softball: Proctor Walks it Off in Extras, Esko Wins Regular Season Finale

Sami Shelton knocked the game winning fielder's choice, but also accounted for six RBIs for the Rails.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor softball team improved to 16-4 on Friday afternoon at home, walking it off against Rush City in extra innings to win 7-6.

Sami Shelton knocked the game winning fielder’s choice, but also accounted for six RBIs for the Rails.

Next up, Proctor will head into section playoffs set to begin May 23. Brackets have not yet been finalized.

Meanwhile, Esko earned a regular season finale victory, defeating Cloquet 10-2.

The Eskomos had a big 5 run 5th inning to push the margin to a seven run deficit.

Next up, both Esko and Cloquet will await seeding in their respective sections.