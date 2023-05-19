Range Regional Animal Rescue Raising Funds Through Rummage Sale

DULUTH, MINN. — The Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing is holding its spring cleaning rummage sale through this Sunday.

All the items in the sale have been donated by community members. There are no price tags on most of the items, it’s up to you to decide the items worth and value to you.

The money from the sale will be put to good use. Jared Peterson, of the Range Regional Animal Rescue, said, “Most of the money goes to vet bills especially this time of year, it’s the heat season for kittens and cats. So May through September is actually a very important time for us because we get literally hundreds and hundreds of kittens that come through the shelter as they all have to be fixed and updated on their shots, microchipped all that good stuff.”

The cost to adopt a kitten or cat from the Range Regional Animal Rescue is approximately $135.

However, the cost to get the cat ready for adoption is a little over $200.