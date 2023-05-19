St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspects Involved In Babbitt Shooting, No One Hurt

BABBITT, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting happened at a residence near the City of Babbitt, in the early morning hours Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says at about 12:54 a.m. a report came in of a shooting. Officers learned individuals had forcefully entered the residence and began shooting.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene and are unknown at this time.

The press release does not say if the suspects and victims are known to each other.

If anyone has information, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says to call them.