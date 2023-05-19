UPDATE: Search Results In No Threat To Hibbing High School Following Alleged Bomb Tip

UPDATE (May 19, 12:25 p.m.) — The Hibbing Police Department says after a thorough search, there is no threat to the Hibbing High School. This was determined after the Duluth Police Bomb Team traveled to Hibbing to search the school after an anonymous tip was placed regarding an alleged bomb threat.

ORIGINAL POST:

HIBBING, Minn. — An alleged bomb threat happened at Hibbing High School Friday morning, sending students home for the day.

The Superintendent Richard B. Aldrich from the school says the Hibbing Police Department had received notification from TIP 411 that a bomb had been placed.

Parents were notified of the situation and students were sent home.

The Superintendent says the Duluth Police Bomb Team is going to Hibbing to assist with the search and clear the building.