UWS Softball Sees Season End in NCAA Tournament Regionals

UW-Superior finishes the year with an overall record of 31-13.

OSHKOSH, Wis.- The UW-Superior softball team were unable to hold off Luther on Friday, as the Norse eliminated the Yellowjackets from the NCAA Tournament, 8 to 2.

UWS would tie the game at two in the bottom of 5th after a sacrifice fly by Mykenzie Leccia.

After that though, it was all Luther as they put up six unanswered runs.

