Duluth and Chisholm School Districts To Take Part in Arts Program

DULUTH, MINN. — Eight school districts across Minnesota, including two in this area, have been chosen to take part in the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program by the Perpich Center for Arts Education.

Both Duluth and Chisholm school districts will take part in the three-year program. It will begin this fall and continue through 2025.

The districts will design strategic plans for K – 12 arts education programs. Financial and technical help will be provided through workshops, site visits, leadership development, and resource materials.

Duluth Superintendent John Magas said the district is pleased to be a part of the program and went on to say, quote “Including the arts in education is an essential aspect of teaching the whole child and planning to do this is critical to our success.”

230 districts have taken part in the program since 1983. The program addresses both school and community arts education needs.