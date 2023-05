Duluth FC Opens Home Slate with a Victory

Stefan Roeb, Dylan Zavatini and Kostyantyn Domaratskyy scored for the Bluegreens.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC kicked off their home schedule, Saturday evening with a 3-1 victory over the Sioux Falls Thunder.

Stefan Roeb netted the first goal to tie things up at the 21 minute mark in the first half.

tacked on two more in the final 45 minutes.

Next up, the Bluegreens are set to face off with the La Crosse Aris on Wednesday.