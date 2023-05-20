Proctor’s 30th Annual City-Wide Garage Sale

PROCTOR, MINN. — It was a perfect day to sit outside and go through all the belongings you no longer need or look through other people’s stuff. The city of Proctor hosted its 30th annual rummage sale this weekend. This is a community event where everyone comes together to sell anything and everything they no longer need.

Nearly every street you turned down had houses with people rummaging through old belongings and meeting new neighbors. The city has a goal to reduce the amount of waste from household items by re-selling to the local community.

This was the first Proctor garage sale weekend for Ashley Toland, a new resident. “There is a ton of people, I mean it’s obviously people from all over not even in Proctor as well,” Toland said. “I mean this is the most people that I usually ever see. You know besides some of the other community events that are going on, but it’s just great, you see we have a beautiful day out here today. So it’s just awesome to see the number of people that have been out and just the fresh air in general and getting to know your neighbors and passing things along.”

The weather made it ideal for everyone, sellers and buyers to enjoy each other and the weather, and to make a little more room in their homes.