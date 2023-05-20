Scandinavian North Opens Store in Canal Park Area

DULUTH, MINN — With Minnesota having one of the largest populations of Scandinavian culture outside the actual region, it only makes sense that a new Scandinavian store in Duluth.

Scandinavian North is opening its new storefront in the Canal Park area. It is a company that focuses on bringing authentic Scandinavian culture to Minnesota by importing everything directly from the Scandinavian region. Originally opening in Stillwater in 2010, the store has grown in popularity enough to expand to the Duluth area where they are replacing the old Toys for Keeps store.

Owner Martin Halkvist explained his plans for the day. “A lot of treats, Scandinavian candy, cookies, and have people just come and browse and see what we’re all about. And we have a little raffle going too,” said Halkvist. “Every purchase gets a raffle ticket and we have some nice prizes. But it’s mostly just opening up the doors and letting people know that there’s a new Scandinavian store in town.”

Scandinavian North has a wide range of merchandise, so you are bound to find something you are interested in. For more information, you can visit the store or its website scandinaviannorth.com.