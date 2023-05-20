St. Louis County Rescue Squad Practicing Skills

DULUTH, MINN. — The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is a group of volunteers who dedicate their time to keeping the Duluth area safe. The group faced one of its hardest tests on Saturday.

The Rescue Squad is taking part in its annual Rescue Scramble. This is a controlled test that puts them through the toughest of scenarios so they will always be ready to jump into action.

This is the 21st Scramble and the captain said the end of the scramble is going to be something special. Volunteers gathered around the site to enjoy BBQ and a few laughs before they were thrown into action.

One Member of the Rescue Squad, Rick Slatten is excited to get back to work after the Pandemic. “They demand this, they ask for it,” said Slatten. “I mean through covid, we didn’t have one in 20 or 21 and that was, they were pretty disappointed about that. They ask for it. I’m on the organizing part so I’m on the front end, so it’s been stressful the last week putting this thing together,

but now the excitement is high. Everything is in place and we’re ready to rock and roll.”

Training runs late into the night, and these volunteers are dedicating their time to protect St. Louis County when disaster strikes.

If you are interested in volunteering or want to learn more, you can visit the St. Louis County Rescue website at www.slcrs.com.