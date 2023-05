Superior Softball Completes Perfect 22-0 Regular Season

Next up, the Spartans will await seeding for Regionals heading into the State Tournament.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior softball team capped off a perfect 22-0 regular season on Saturday with an 8-5 victory over Chippewa Falls.

The Spartans battled back from a 3-0 deficit early in the game, but tallied a four run third and never looked back.

