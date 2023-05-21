Blue Sky, Music, Beer Attract Thousands To Bent Paddle’s 10th-Annual Festiversary

DULUTH, Minn. – The weather was perfect Saturday for Bent Paddle Brewing Company’s 10-year anniversary celebration with its Festiversary block party.

The music was flowing and, of course, so was the craft beer.

The all-ages family friendly event had plenty of neighboring Lincoln Park businesses on hand – from food trucks to local eateries.

Big Wave Dave and the Ripples was among the live music lineup, including headliner Charlie Parr.

Bent Paddle estimated 3,000 people came out for the party between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Co-owner Laura Mullen said local support is crucial to Bent Paddle’s success. She said while the brewery puts on big events like the Festiversary, it’s still a relatively small company — half the size of Castle Danger, for example, in Two Harbors.