Corktown Deli Reopens, Burger Paradox has Grand Opening in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.–Lincoln Park saw a lot of new this weekend. If you’re a fan of sandwiches, Corktown Deli and Brews has opened up a new location.

This new location is on the corner of 27th Avenue West and Michigan Street and is much larger than the original spot, fitting up to 100 people.

Both bar and restaurant seating are open all day with an expanded menu that includes cocktails, appetizers, and salads.

“Old menu items that are still on the menu include ‘Corktown Club’, the ‘Kinda of a Big Dill!’ is one of our most popular sandwiches that we have. We brought back the ‘Alabama Brisket Slama’’. That one has a huge following so I’m sure people will be excited about that,” said Jeff Petoff, the co-owner of Corktown Deli and Brews. “We got ‘House-Ground Burgers’ so that menu is expanding now. Bowls, soups, salads. There’s something for everyone.”

Corktown Deli and Brews is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is right next to their sister restaurant Duluth Grill.

The owners of “Corktown Deli and Brews” and “Duluth Grill” have also opened “Burger Paradox” in Lincoln Park.

It’s located on West Superior St right next to the Duluth Children’s Museum.

Burger Paradox offers smash burgers, house-made sauces with their chicken wings, and craft cocktails. Smash burgers are their signature item with some sauces from Duluth Grill.

“A casual environment really is what we were trying to create,” said Burger Paradox Managing Partner Dan LeFebvre. “People can feel comfortable, they don’t have to dress up to go out and get a cocktail or get some good bar food. For people who are looking for a late night gig, that’s really the niche that we were going for. The kitchen is going to be open until 11 o’clock everyday.”