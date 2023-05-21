Duluth’s Best Bread Opens 6-Days a Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Best Bread is making some seasonal changes and they are now opening six days a week.

Duluth Best Bread has been a rising business in the Twin Ports for the past 7 years. This year at their Lincoln Park location, Duluth Best Bread is opening up outdoor seating for people to enjoy with a pastry and a coffee. For the last few weeks at their downtown location, Duluth Best Bread has been open on Sundays with the garage door open to see how business changes with the more open design.

“But it just filled up with people. Honestly, our first four Sundays were better than the Saturday that preceded them which is incredible. We thought Sundays would be slightly slower but people really want to hang out and do the brunch thing,” said Co-owner Robert Lillegard. “We hope that this becomes a neighborhood gathering point. We hope that people hang out here.”

Duluth Best Bread is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the first time on Sundays at both locations. You can order in French, German, or English and even pay in euros at their downtown location.