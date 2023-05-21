Halvor Lines Speedway Opens For The Season

PROCTOR, Minn. – Racing season is officially underway as drivers took their positions Sunday evening at the Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor.

“I’m kinda over the hill now, so I don’t know a lot of the younger guys, but there’s still some older guys like me racing around. You know, we just haven’t grown up yet and it’s still fun. You know, some of the young guys, they’re fast, they take more chances than us old guys usually do now,” said Harry Hanson, a driver.

Drivers worked hard to make sure their cars were performance ready. Dirt was flying as racers came out of the pits and the green flag waved.

“It’s exciting. It’s our first race of the year and just kinda letting all the bugs shake out. Everyone’s trying real hard. It’s in your blood — even as a spectator. You forge new friendships with people,” said Duane Caywood, president of Halvor Lines Speedway.

The Halvor Lines Speedway has been around since the 1950s and is held together by mostly volunteers.