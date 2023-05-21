Minnesota-North Itasca Softball Nabs No. 8 Seed in NJCAA National Tournament

The No.8 Vikings are set to face the No. 1 seeded Wildcats of North Dakota State School of Science.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- For the first time in five years and tenth in school history, the Minnesota-North Itasca softball team is one of eight teams left to compete for an NJCAA National Championship.

The Vikings punched their ticket last weekend, defeating Central Lakes College twice to be crowned region 13b champs.

As of Sunday, Minnesota-North Itasca’s opponent has been revealed. The Vikings are set to face the No. 1 seeded Wildcats of North Dakota State School of Science. The Wildcats are 31-13 this season with a strong pitching staff that is second in the country for strikeouts per game and fourth in earned run average.

The Vikings and Wildcats are set to clash in the opening round of the double elimination tournament on Wednesday in DeWitt, New York.