‘Northern Lights Express’ Lands Full Funding In Final MN Transportation Bill

The reality of a passenger rail line between the Twin Ports and Minneapolis is closer than ever with full funding in the state’s final transportation budget bill.

The amount is roughly $194 million, which is the state’s 20-percent share of the project.

The remaining 80-percent would come from the Federal Infrastructure Law, which Amtrak has officially endorsed.

The train would use existing Amtrak tracks.

Gov. Tim Walz has said he supports funding NLX.

The 266-page transportation bill will need to pass the House and Senate before heading to Walz’s desk.