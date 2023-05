DULUTH, Minn. – It’s not even summer yet, but the DECC is calling for applications to be part of this year’s Duluth Winter Village.

The one-weekend-only event brings together the best of Duluth in one location behind the DECC on Harbor Drive.

This year’s event is Dec. 2 and 3.

If your business wants to set up shop as a vendor for one busy weekend of shoppers, click here to apply online.