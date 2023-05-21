Vikings Icon Bud Grant Remembered At U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) – Bud Grant may be the most recognizable figure in all of Minnesota sports, and over the course of his life the 95-year-old made the most of that aura.

More than just the winningest coach in Minnesota Vikings history, Grant shined as an athlete across three sports for the Golden Gophers. Then he went on to compete for years in both the NBA and NFL.

“He was a NFL god. Everybody worshiped Bud and he just did things his way,” fan Jeff Preiner said

But away from competition, Grant may have shined even more as a devoted and dedicated family man and outdoorsman.

“I cried the day that he retired, and I cried the day that he passed away,” fan Debbie Person said.

Hundreds of Grant’s fans drove from hours away on Sunday, to remember Grant at an emotional memorial service inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Well known for his quirks, Grant placed an emphasis on fairness and doing things the right way that earned him the utmost respect from players and fans alike.

“[He was] an awesome person and example of the way to live your life,” fan Scott Skinner said.