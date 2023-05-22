American Red Cross Asks For Blood Donations Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

MINNESOTA — More than 42 million people are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend, and according to the American Red Cross that means blood donations may go down significantly.

So, to keep people signing up to donate, the Red Cross is doing a few giveaways.

Those include getting a free beach towel, a trip to the MLB All-Star game, and $10 gift cards.

Two blood drives will be going on in Duluth.

Details for gift giveaways are below:

All who come to give through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.*

Donors in May will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB ® All-Star Game ® in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB ® All-Star Game ® thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more.*

All-Star Game in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more.* Those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package.^

Click here for upcoming donation opportunities.