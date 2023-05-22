Bob Dylan Fest Underway

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth born award winning signer and songwriter Bob Dylan will be turning 82 Wednesday, May 24th, which means it’s time for the 13th annual Duluth Dylan Fest.

Over a dozen events will be held this week, focus on celebrating the long and successful career of the artist.

Tonight Carmody Pub hosted a sing-a-long, where local musicians jammed out to some of Dylan’s hit songs

The celebrations will run through Sunday, and even will be stopping at Dylan’s childhood home for a birthday cake bash.