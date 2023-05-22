Coffee Conversation: Upcoming Flag Retirement Ceremony in Superior, WI

SUPERIOR, WI. — A flag retirement event will be held on June 10 at the Richard I. Bong Veteran’s Memorial Center featuring a flag exhibit, flag education, and a flag burning ceremony.

The event will be hosted by the Lake Superior Chapter-Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Legion Post #435. Group leaders, Mary Houk and Glen Erickson, joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the importance of properly retiring the American flag.

Flag day is taking place from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Click here for more information.