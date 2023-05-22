Denfeld Softball Snags Win Over East in Extras

The Hunters open section 7AAA tournament play, Wednesday on the road against North Branch. While the Greyhounds, are set to face Blaine for the opening round of the section 7AAAA tournament.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Denfeld softball team pulled out the 3-2 win after nine innings of play over Duluth East on Monday.

A close one from the start would end in favor of the home team Hunters in the bottom of the ninth.

