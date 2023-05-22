Duluth East, Hermantown Knock off Lake Superior Conference Opponents

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth East picked up a dominating 12-2 road victory over Denfeld, Monday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

The Greyhounds jumped out to a 9-0 lead through the first four innings, allowing just two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Duluth East will next host Hermantown, Wednesday for a 4 PM start time. While, Denfeld makes the trek to Cambridge-Isanti, Tuesday at 4:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Hermantown pulled out the 11-10 win over Proctor on their home turf.

The Rails wasted no time, tallying three runs in the top of the first, but the Hawks would rally back to win it.

