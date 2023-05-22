Lincoln Park Middle Schoolers Go On Field Trip To Learn About Local Food

DULUTH, Minn. — Lincoln Park middle schoolers took a field trip over to Lake Superior College Friday to tour Ecolibrium 3’s urban farm.

It’s all part of the Duluth Farm to School program where they promote healthy school food environments. There were 6 stations for the students to learn at today with local organizations such as WLSSD teaching them how to amend soil with compost.

And every year the Duluth Community Garden program chooses a vegetable of the year, and this year was collard greens. Students learned more about the plant and even got to take a transplant home to grow themselves.

“With the hands-on learning here. It’s really a way to engage with students. Research does show that students that are involved with growing their own food, knowing where it comes from, and all of the different elements that we’re teaching today really helps with increasing accessibility, but also the acceptance of trying new foods and incorporating that into their diet,” said Renee Willemsen, Duluth Farm to School Coordinator.

The Duluth Farm to School program hopes field trips like this helps students understand more about local food and gardening.