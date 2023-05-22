New Homeless Shelter In Hibbing Opens This Week

HIBBING, Minn. — For the last 3 years the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency has been operating a homeless shelter out of a motel located in Hibbing. Now they found a more permanent solution.

Friday was the open house for the new Hibbing homeless shelter, Home on the Range. The new facility consists of 2 buildings that will have 56 rooms to help those in need. And no one will have to double up in a room, each room is for one person.

“Here we have the opportunity to provide them with their own room with a fridge, their own quiet space. And I think that’s important. You never know what anyone’s dealing with you know whether it’s mental illness or those that just aren’t very sociable,” said Becky Scorich, Housing Supervisor of AEOA.

The new shelter is very needed in Hibbing as AEOA officials have had to turn away over 3,000 people since 2019.

“For every 100 people that we serve, we turn away 1,000. So, the need for it is huge in the entire community and we need something on this end of the range too here to help meet the need,” said Scott Zahorik, Executive Director at AEOA.

The first building will be open this week. Home on the Range will be the second largest homeless shelter north of Minneapolis.