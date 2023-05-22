Shoreview Natives In Two Harbors Opens First Retail Garden

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Shoreview Natives is a company working on reducing the amount of labor needed to keep up with your lawn care while also giving back to the environment.

Focusing on planting native plants to replace typical yards, Shoreview Natives is working on creating pollinator friendly habitats and reinventing people’s lawns. In 2015 they opened their business and have quickly grown out of their backyard, growing over 160,000 plants last year. They recently just opened their first retail garden for people to pick up their own plants.

Owner Dan Schutte is excited about the effects these native plants have.

“We get into native plants through lawn reduction, less mowing, problematic areas. All of those things can be solved with native plant lots, and the cool thing is once the native plants are there everything else is happening too. So, the education is there passively when people see it, erosion control is there, the water retention is there,” said Dan Schutte, Owner of Shoreview Natives.

Shoreview Natives goal is to get as many pollinator plants in the ground as possible and educate people on how to eventually grow their own native plants.